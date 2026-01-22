Casemiro Bids Farewell to Manchester United: A Midfield Maestro's Journey

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is set to leave the Premier League giants at the close of the season upon the expiration of his contract, the club confirmed on Thursday. While the 33-year-old has an option for a one-year extension, United has opted against activating it, according to club sources.

Ahead of Thursday's announcement, United had already made the decision not to extend his tenure as part of broader strategic revamp plans. Casemiro requested this announcement to be made now to confirm his summer departure. The Brazilian midfielder expressed his enduring affection for the club, highlighting the strong bond he formed with its supporters.

Casemiro's arrival at Old Trafford in August 2022 from Real Madrid was marked by a significant transfer fee of approximately 60 million pounds. The five-time Champions League winner quickly established himself as the team's midfield anchor, netting 21 goals in 146 appearances. His contributions were vital in securing the 2023 League Cup and the 2024 FA Cup for United. Ahead of his departure, he remains focused on helping the team achieve further success this season.