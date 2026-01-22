Left Menu

Casemiro Bids Farewell to Manchester United: A Midfield Maestro's Journey

Casemiro, Manchester United's star midfielder, will leave at the end of the season. The club decided against extending his contract, as part of a strategic squad overhaul. Casemiro, who joined from Real Madrid, has been pivotal in the team's successes. He promised to give his all until his departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:17 IST
Casemiro Bids Farewell to Manchester United: A Midfield Maestro's Journey
Casemiro

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is set to leave the Premier League giants at the close of the season upon the expiration of his contract, the club confirmed on Thursday. While the 33-year-old has an option for a one-year extension, United has opted against activating it, according to club sources.

Ahead of Thursday's announcement, United had already made the decision not to extend his tenure as part of broader strategic revamp plans. Casemiro requested this announcement to be made now to confirm his summer departure. The Brazilian midfielder expressed his enduring affection for the club, highlighting the strong bond he formed with its supporters.

Casemiro's arrival at Old Trafford in August 2022 from Real Madrid was marked by a significant transfer fee of approximately 60 million pounds. The five-time Champions League winner quickly established himself as the team's midfield anchor, netting 21 goals in 146 appearances. His contributions were vital in securing the 2023 League Cup and the 2024 FA Cup for United. Ahead of his departure, he remains focused on helping the team achieve further success this season.

TRENDING

1
Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

 Global
2
New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

 United States
3
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

 Global
4
Trump's Greenland Strategy: A New Chapter in Arctic Geopolitics

Trump's Greenland Strategy: A New Chapter in Arctic Geopolitics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026