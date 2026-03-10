Left Menu

Contractor Arrested in Delhi: Tragic Death Sparks Outcry

A Delhi court has remanded contractor Himanshu Gupta to one day's judicial custody following the death of Kamal Dhyani. Dhyani died when his bike fell into an open sewage pit during work by the Delhi Jal Board. The incident has raised serious concerns about public road safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:33 IST
Contractor Arrested in Delhi: Tragic Death Sparks Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A contractor, Himanshu Gupta, was taken into police custody for one day, following his arrest linked to the tragic death of a bank employee in Delhi. The fatal accident occurred when the employee's motorcycle plunged into an open sewage pit in Janakpuri.

Gupta was apprehended after a thorough search operation led by the Delhi Police in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Following his arrest, he was presented to Duty Magistrate Anuradha Sonkar, who sanctioned a day's judicial custody.

The deceased, Kamal Dhyani, was an assistant manager at the HDFC Bank's Rohini branch. His tragic demise has highlighted concerns over road safety, following the Delhi High Court's previous denial of anticipatory bail to two contractors, citing public safety on roads must not be compromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

 Global
2
Oil Markets in Turmoil as U.S.-Iran Tensions Flare

Oil Markets in Turmoil as U.S.-Iran Tensions Flare

 Global
3
US-Iran Tensions: Temporary Oil Price Surge Expected to Subside

US-Iran Tensions: Temporary Oil Price Surge Expected to Subside

 Global
4
Test-Drive Turned Turmoil: Car Plunges into Pit

Test-Drive Turned Turmoil: Car Plunges into Pit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026