Contractor Arrested in Delhi: Tragic Death Sparks Outcry

A contractor, Himanshu Gupta, was taken into police custody for one day, following his arrest linked to the tragic death of a bank employee in Delhi. The fatal accident occurred when the employee's motorcycle plunged into an open sewage pit in Janakpuri.

Gupta was apprehended after a thorough search operation led by the Delhi Police in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Following his arrest, he was presented to Duty Magistrate Anuradha Sonkar, who sanctioned a day's judicial custody.

The deceased, Kamal Dhyani, was an assistant manager at the HDFC Bank's Rohini branch. His tragic demise has highlighted concerns over road safety, following the Delhi High Court's previous denial of anticipatory bail to two contractors, citing public safety on roads must not be compromised.

