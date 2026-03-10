Left Menu

Thrilling Encounters Propel Machida Zelvia and Buriram United into Asian Champions League Quarter-Finals

Machida Zelvia and Buriram United have advanced to the Asian Champions League quarter-finals with thrilling victories. Neil Etheridge, former Cardiff City goalkeeper, was instrumental as Buriram won through a penalty shootout, while Hotaka Nakamura's goal secured Machida's spot. The quarter-finals will take place in Jeddah from April 16 to 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Machida Zelvia and Buriram United both secured their places in the Asian Champions League quarter-finals with dramatic victories on Tuesday. Machida triumphed 1-0 over Gangwon FC, while Buriram United overcame Melbourne City in a 4-2 penalty shootout in Thailand.

Neil Etheridge, the former Cardiff City goalkeeper, played a pivotal role in Buriram's success by saving two crucial penalties, leading his team to the last eight for the second consecutive season. Despite Robert Zulj's early red card, Etheridge's heroics ensured a strong finish for Buriram.

Meanwhile, Hotaka Nakamura's first-half header confirmed Machida's advancement. The upcoming quarter-finals will occur in Jeddah, alongside the tournament's semi-finals and final, from April 16 to 25. Vissel Kobe and Johor Darul Ta'zim will play their decisive matches this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

