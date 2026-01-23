Teen Sensation Mboko Shines at Australian Open
Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko makes waves at the Australian Open, advancing to the fourth round by defeating Clara Tauson. American stars Learner Tien and Coco Gauff also progress, while Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka lead the day's action. Political tensions arise as Diana Shnaider faces Elina Svitolina.
Canadian 19-year-old Victoria Mboko emerged victorious in a thrilling match against Denmark's Clara Tauson, securing a 7-6(5) 5-7 6-3 win to mark her Australian Open debut. Mboko becomes the first Canadian to progress to the fourth round since Eugenie Bouchard in 2015.
In men's action, American Learner Tien triumphed over Portugal's Nuno Borges, advancing in straight sets after a nerve-wracking tiebreak. As the day unfolded at Melbourne Park, top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka continued their campaigns under sunny skies.
Tensions simmered in a politically charged duel between Russia's Diana Shnaider and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina. Meanwhile, an all-American clash took place as Coco Gauff faced Hailey Baptiste, adding to the enthralling atmosphere of the sixth day of the tournament.
