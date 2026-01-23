Injury Blow for New Zealand as Milne Out, Jamieson In for T20 World Cup

New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne has been sidelined from the T20 World Cup following a left hamstring tear. He will be replaced by fellow paceman Kyle Jamieson, New Zealand Cricket confirmed on Friday. The injury, incurred during the SA20 tournament, was revealed in scans over the weekend.

Jamieson, initially named as a traveling reserve, steps up to the main squad while on a white-ball tour in India. The World Cup matches are slated for February and March in India and Sri Lanka.

"We're all gutted for Adam," said coach Rob Walter. "He had worked tirelessly to prepare for the tournament and was showing excellent form with the Eastern Cape Sunrisers." Walter conveyed well wishes for Milne's swift recovery.

