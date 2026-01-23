Left Menu

Injury Blow for New Zealand as Milne Out, Jamieson In for T20 World Cup

New Zealand's Adam Milne is out of the T20 World Cup due to a torn hamstring. Kyle Jamieson will replace him. Milne's injury occurred during the SA20 competition. Coach Rob Walter expressed sympathy for Milne, who had shown promising form, and wished him a prompt recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 08:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 08:45 IST
Adam Milne

New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne has been sidelined from the T20 World Cup following a left hamstring tear. He will be replaced by fellow paceman Kyle Jamieson, New Zealand Cricket confirmed on Friday. The injury, incurred during the SA20 tournament, was revealed in scans over the weekend.

Jamieson, initially named as a traveling reserve, steps up to the main squad while on a white-ball tour in India. The World Cup matches are slated for February and March in India and Sri Lanka.

"We're all gutted for Adam," said coach Rob Walter. "He had worked tirelessly to prepare for the tournament and was showing excellent form with the Eastern Cape Sunrisers." Walter conveyed well wishes for Milne's swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

