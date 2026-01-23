Delhi Capitals Face Demanding Clash Against In-Form RCB in WPL

As Delhi Capitals prepare to clash with the formidable Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League, the stakes have never been higher.

With a recent victory boosting their confidence, DC aims to enhance their strategies to secure a playoffs spot. However, overcoming the unbeaten RCB is no small feat.

Veterans and newcomers will have to rise to the occasion, particularly in batting and bowling, as RCB seeks to maintain their top position and secure a direct berth to the finals.