High-Drama Encounter: Putintseva's Pantomime Villain Turn in Melbourne

Yulia Putintseva embraced her role as the antagonist in a dramatic third-round match at the Australian Open, provoking Turkish fans after defeating Zeynep Sonmez 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3.

In a spirited atmosphere, the Kazakh player celebrated her victory by cupping her ear and sending kisses toward the oppositional crowd, fueling a chorus of boos.

Despite the friction, Putintseva praised the fan energy, while Sonmez gained acclaim for her performance and compassionate gesture towards a ball girl.

