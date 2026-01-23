Left Menu

High-Drama Encounter: Putintseva's Pantomime Villain Turn in Melbourne

Yulia Putintseva incited the Turkish supporters' ire at the Australian Open by taunting them after defeating Zeynep Sonmez. The match saw Putintseva engage in playful provocation, overshadowing her win. Sonmez's performance and sportsmanship, including helping a ball girl, also captured attention and applause.

Yulia Putintseva embraced her role as the antagonist in a dramatic third-round match at the Australian Open, provoking Turkish fans after defeating Zeynep Sonmez 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3.

In a spirited atmosphere, the Kazakh player celebrated her victory by cupping her ear and sending kisses toward the oppositional crowd, fueling a chorus of boos.

Despite the friction, Putintseva praised the fan energy, while Sonmez gained acclaim for her performance and compassionate gesture towards a ball girl.

(With inputs from agencies.)

