Thrills and Surprises: An Eventful Day at the Australian Open

The sixth day of the Australian Open was filled with thrilling action and unexpected outcomes. American Iva Jovic claimed a remarkable victory over Italy's Jasmine Paolini, despite the Italian battling with an upset stomach. Paolini, seventh seed, succumbed 6-2, 7-6(3) to Jovic, setting up an exciting clash against Yulia Putintseva.

Coco Gauff demonstrated resilience to overcome early challenges and win against fellow American Hailey Baptiste. Gauff, the third seed, secured her place in the last 16 with a 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 victory, pairing her next match against Czech player Karolina Muchova.

The day's intense schedule also featured Daniil Medvedev's stunning five-set comeback against Fabian Marozsan and Aryna Sabalenka maintaining her Grand Slam tiebreak streak, moving into the fourth round. Tennis enthusiasts witnessed these gripping encounters under Melbourne's clear skies as the tournament surges forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)