Silence Over Ladakh Leaders' Plea to Meet Activist Wangchuk
Leaders from Ladakh, including MP Mohmad Haneefa, are frustrated with the authorities' silence on their request to meet activist Sonam Wangchuk. Wangchuk was detained under the NSA following protests in Ladakh demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status. The situation exposes significant concerns about state governance.
Frustration mounts in Ladakh as leaders await a response from authorities regarding their request to meet detained activist Sonam Wangchuk.
Sajjad Kargili of the Kargil Democratic Alliance criticized the prolonged silence, highlighting the urgency of their appeal. Amid ongoing talks with the central government, the call for action stresses the gravity of the situation.
Wangchuk, detained since September under the NSA, remains a focal point of protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh. With the High Powered Committee set to meet soon, anticipations run high for a resolution.
