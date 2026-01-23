Diplomacy in Motion: Global Leaders' Busy Calendar

From late January through February, the global stage will be bustling with activity. French President Emmanuel Macron will engage with international counterparts, including leaders from Africa and Lebanon, while significant gatherings are scheduled in places like Geneva and Davos for global economic discussions.

Notable cultural happenings include Venice Carnival 2026 and the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. Additionally, World Day of the African Culture will be celebrated in Togo, showcasing the vibrancy of international events during this period.

Election events will also capture global attention, with significant political activities in Costa Rica, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Furthermore, key economic and diplomatic meetings are planned, such as the Brussels-hosted EU Council gatherings, ensuring a dynamic start to the year.

