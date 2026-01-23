Left Menu

Diplomacy in Motion: Global Leaders' Busy Calendar

The diary outlines numerous diplomatic and cultural events scheduled from late January to late February. Global leaders will meet, elections will be held, and significant cultural events like the Venice Carnival and the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will take place, reflecting a dynamic international calendar.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

From late January through February, the global stage will be bustling with activity. French President Emmanuel Macron will engage with international counterparts, including leaders from Africa and Lebanon, while significant gatherings are scheduled in places like Geneva and Davos for global economic discussions.

Notable cultural happenings include Venice Carnival 2026 and the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. Additionally, World Day of the African Culture will be celebrated in Togo, showcasing the vibrancy of international events during this period.

Election events will also capture global attention, with significant political activities in Costa Rica, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Furthermore, key economic and diplomatic meetings are planned, such as the Brussels-hosted EU Council gatherings, ensuring a dynamic start to the year.

