DLF Ltd Ventures into Senior Living Housing Sector with Major Project Launch in Gurugram

DLF Ltd, India's largest real estate company, is set to launch a senior living housing project in Gurugram with a revenue potential of Rs 2,000 crore. Despite recent sales slowdowns, DLF plans to expand further in various cities, including Gurugram, Mumbai, Panchkula, and Goa.

Realty giant DLF Ltd is making waves with its plan to launch a senior living housing project in Gurugram this quarter, boasting a potential revenue of around Rs 2,000 crore. This venture marks DLF's entry into the senior living housing segment, showcasing its commitment to diversification and expansion.

Amidst a conference call with analysts, DLF's Managing Director Ashok Tyagi expressed confidence in the robust housing demand in Gurugram, a market where the company has historically thrived. Despite facing subpar sales of Rs 419 crore in the last quarter, Tyagi remains optimistic about achieving the pre-sales target of Rs 20,000-22,000 crore for the fiscal year.

The company also announced that it has resumed apartment sales in the high-end 'The Dahlias' project at Gurugram, adjusted prices upwards by over 25 percent, reflecting strong demand and a strategic pause in new launches last quarter. Looking ahead, DLF plans to unveil more projects in Gurugram, Mumbai, Panchkula, and Goa, paving the way for continued growth in India's real estate sector.

