US-Indonesia Trade Pact: A New Era of Bilateral Prosperity

A pending trade agreement between the United States and Indonesia may quadruple bilateral trade, from $40 billion annually, by providing increased access to respective markets. Anindya Bakrie of Indonesia's chamber of commerce anticipates mutual investment growth and a reduction in U.S. tariffs on Indonesian goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:21 IST
A potential trade agreement between the United States and Indonesia is poised to significantly boost bilateral trade, possibly increasing four-fold, according to Anindya Bakrie, Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce. Discussions indicate that the new deal, expected next month, will expand trade and foster more balanced economic exchanges.

Under the proposed agreement, the current U.S. tariff threat of 32% on Indonesian exports will be reduced to 19%. The deal promises to enhance Indonesia's export of palm oil, garments, and electronics by offering greater access to U.S. markets, while also balancing trade by increasing U.S. exports of wheat, cotton, oil, and gas.

Both nations are anticipated to experience substantial investment influx, catalyzing economic growth. The finalization of the agreement, as noted by senior Indonesian economic ministry official Susiwijono Moegiarso, is contingent on the leaders' schedules, with all significant negotiations already complete.

