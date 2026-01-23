Left Menu

Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi Return for Pakistan-Australia T20 Clash

Former captains Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi rejoin Pakistan's T20 squad for a home series against Australia. Azam left the Big Bash League early, while Afridi is back from a knee injury. The three-match series precedes Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign starting in Colombo next month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:38 IST
Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi Return for Pakistan-Australia T20 Clash

In a significant boost for Pakistan's cricket team, former captains Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been named in the Twenty20 squad for the upcoming home series against Australia. The three-match series, set to begin on Thursday, will serve as a pivotal preparation before the T20 World Cup next month.

Babar Azam had missed Pakistan's recent series against Sri Lanka due to his participation in Australia's domestic Big Bash League. His premature exit from the league highlighted his commitment to joining the national camp ahead of the crucial series.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi makes a comeback after recovering from a knee injury sustained during the BBL. The matches, which will be played in Lahore, are the final fixtures before Pakistan embarks on their World Cup journey, beginning in Colombo against the Netherlands on February 7.

TRENDING

1
Police Traps Notorious Gang Amid Gunfire Showdown Near UER-2 Flyover

Police Traps Notorious Gang Amid Gunfire Showdown Near UER-2 Flyover

 India
2
Himachal’s Big Chill: CM Pushes for Swift Recovery

Himachal’s Big Chill: CM Pushes for Swift Recovery

 India
3
Rupee's Rapid Decline Sparks Criticism from Aaditya Thackeray

Rupee's Rapid Decline Sparks Criticism from Aaditya Thackeray

 India
4
Global Financial Leaders Dispute New World Order

Global Financial Leaders Dispute New World Order

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026