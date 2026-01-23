Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi Return for Pakistan-Australia T20 Clash
Former captains Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi rejoin Pakistan's T20 squad for a home series against Australia. Azam left the Big Bash League early, while Afridi is back from a knee injury. The three-match series precedes Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign starting in Colombo next month.
In a significant boost for Pakistan's cricket team, former captains Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been named in the Twenty20 squad for the upcoming home series against Australia. The three-match series, set to begin on Thursday, will serve as a pivotal preparation before the T20 World Cup next month.
Babar Azam had missed Pakistan's recent series against Sri Lanka due to his participation in Australia's domestic Big Bash League. His premature exit from the league highlighted his commitment to joining the national camp ahead of the crucial series.
Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi makes a comeback after recovering from a knee injury sustained during the BBL. The matches, which will be played in Lahore, are the final fixtures before Pakistan embarks on their World Cup journey, beginning in Colombo against the Netherlands on February 7.
