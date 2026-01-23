Left Menu

From Drought to Dominance: India's Cricket Comeback Led by Rohit Sharma

The fear of failure among India's elite batters might have resulted in a long 13-year wait for a global cricket title, according to former skipper Rohit Sharma. Under his leadership in 2024, India finally succeeded in clinching the T20 World Cup. Rohit emphasizes removing fear and fostering player confidence.

In an exclusive interview, former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma attributed the nation's long wait for a global title to a pervasive fear of failure among elite players. This fear, he hinted, was a barrier to success, resulting in a 13-year drought from global trophies since the 2011 World Cup victory.

Reflecting on India's journey, Sharma emphasized the strategic shift initiated during his captaincy that ultimately led to their T20 World Cup win in 2024. He discussed the importance of providing players with freedom and clarity, insisting, "You are the guy, you are going to do the job for me, and no matter what happens, we will back you."

Sharma's insights also highlighted the transformative lesson learned from the 2019 ICC World Cup, which shifted his focus from individual accolades to team success and intent-driven play. Consequently, this mindset change fostered stronger team relationships and reduced the pressure that statistics hold in Indian cricket culture.

