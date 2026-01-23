Williams F1 Team: Delays Force Skipping Barcelona Test
Williams F1 Team will miss the pre-season test in Barcelona due to delays in developing their new car. Instead, they will conduct virtual tests to prepare for the official test in Bahrain. The team finished fifth last season and aims to compete strongly in 2026.
The Williams F1 Team announced on Friday their decision to skip next week's pre-season test in Barcelona due to difficulties in completing their new car. The team cited delays in the FW48 program while affirming their commitment to delivering a competitive vehicle.
The Barcelona test, scheduled to take place behind closed doors, was poised to usher in a new engine era with first-time appearances from all teams, including newcomers Cadillac. Despite missing the shakedown, Williams plans to conduct alternative virtual track tests to ensure readiness for subsequent tests in Bahrain.
Although forced to miss the Barcelona trials, Williams remains optimistic about the upcoming 2026 season and expresses gratitude to their supporters. Having secured their best finish since 2017 last season, the team looks forward to demonstrating competitive performance when the season kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix in March.
(With inputs from agencies.)
