Delhi Capitals Face Injury Setback as Key Players Ruled Out

Delhi Capitals' Deeya Yadav and Mamatha Madiwala have been sidelined from the Women's Premier League due to injuries. Pragati Singh and Eddla Srujana have been named as replacements. With a recent victory over Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals aim to challenge Royal Challengers Bengaluru next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:19 IST
In a significant development for the Women's Premier League, Delhi Capitals have announced the exclusion of two pivotal players, batter Deeya Yadav and wicketkeeper Mamatha Madiwala, due to injuries. This unexpected move has prompted the team to enlist Pragati Singh and Eddla Srujana as their replacements, with each player joining for Rs 10 lakh.

As Delhi Capitals gear up for their upcoming match against the formidable Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday, they face the daunting task of maintaining momentum without key players. The Capitals, however, come into this clash with renewed confidence, following their impressive seven-wicket triumph over Mumbai Indians in the previous game, securing them the fourth position on the table.

The Capitals' strategy will need refinement as they take on a Royal Challengers team that remains undefeated this season. A robust all-round performance will be critical for Delhi Capitals to stay in contention for the WPL playoffs.

