Contract Tensions: Will Upamecano Stay with Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich awaits Dayot Upamecano's decision on a contract extension while Real Madrid and PSG express interest. Bayern's sport board member, Max Eberl, clarified no agreement yet. Upamecano joined in 2021 for €43 million. His contract ends season's end, allowing free exit if not extended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich is in a waiting game for Dayot Upamecano's response to a proposed contract extension, amid interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The club's board member for sport, Max Eberl, clarified, "There was speculation that Upa had more or less agreed. We never said that. We're waiting for Upa's answer. That's the only important thing." Upamecano's current contract, signed when he switched from Leipzig in 2021 for a €43 million fee, allows him to leave for free if not renewed by season's end.

Upamecano, 27, expressed no urgency about the decision, stating, "I'm not under any pressure. I hope there's a solution soon. I don't have a deadline." The defender, who has played 176 games for Bayern and 35 for France, will miss the upcoming Bundesliga match against Augsburg due to illness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

