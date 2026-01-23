Australia's T20 World Cup Hopes Hit by Ellis Injury

Australia faces another injury blow before the T20 World Cup as fast bowler Nathan Ellis suffers a hamstring injury during the Big Bash League (BBL).

The Hobart Hurricanes captain's injury sidelines him from the rest of the BBL, casting doubt on his World Cup participation, starting February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. Australia was eliminated from the BBL title race by Sydney Sixers on Friday.

This setback adds to Australia's pace bowling woes, with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins nursing fitness concerns. While Hazlewood aims for a World Cup return after missing the Ashes, Cummins is expected back later in the event. Ellis, a standout performer for Hobart Hurricanes, claimed 14 wickets in nine matches with an economy rate of 9.03.

Australia will face Pakistan in a T20I series beginning January 29, crucial for their World Cup preparation. Ellis, along with Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, and Pat Cummins, is rested for this series to recover for the T20 World Cup, where they remain provisional squad members.