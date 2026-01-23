Left Menu

Australia's T20 World Cup Hopes Hit by Ellis Injury

Nathan Ellis, a key bowler for Australia's T20 squad, has suffered a hamstring injury during the Big Bash League, raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming T20 World Cup. With other pacers also facing fitness issues, Australia's preparations are becoming increasingly challenging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:46 IST
Australia's T20 World Cup Hopes Hit by Ellis Injury
Nathan Ellis
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia faces another injury blow before the T20 World Cup as fast bowler Nathan Ellis suffers a hamstring injury during the Big Bash League (BBL).

The Hobart Hurricanes captain's injury sidelines him from the rest of the BBL, casting doubt on his World Cup participation, starting February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. Australia was eliminated from the BBL title race by Sydney Sixers on Friday.

This setback adds to Australia's pace bowling woes, with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins nursing fitness concerns. While Hazlewood aims for a World Cup return after missing the Ashes, Cummins is expected back later in the event. Ellis, a standout performer for Hobart Hurricanes, claimed 14 wickets in nine matches with an economy rate of 9.03.

Australia will face Pakistan in a T20I series beginning January 29, crucial for their World Cup preparation. Ellis, along with Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, and Pat Cummins, is rested for this series to recover for the T20 World Cup, where they remain provisional squad members.

TRENDING

1
Nepal Gears up for Elections with Heightened Security Measures

Nepal Gears up for Elections with Heightened Security Measures

 Nepal
2
Tensions Rise as U.S. Military Transfers IS Detainees from Syria

Tensions Rise as U.S. Military Transfers IS Detainees from Syria

 Global
3
Turkish Court Denies Imamoglu's Degree Lawsuit, Blocking Presidential Bid

Turkish Court Denies Imamoglu's Degree Lawsuit, Blocking Presidential Bid

 Turkey
4
High-Stakes Talks: Ukraine and Russia Clash Over Donbas Territory

High-Stakes Talks: Ukraine and Russia Clash Over Donbas Territory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026