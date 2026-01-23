Kenneth Heiner-Moller Returns to Canada Soccer as Sporting Director

In a significant leadership move, Canada Soccer has appointed Kenneth Heiner-Moller as the organization's sporting director for national teams. The announcement, made on Friday, reveals that Heiner-Moller will gradually assume his new position over the coming months, ensuring a seamless transition from his current duties at Major League Soccer's San Diego FC.

Heiner-Moller, who previously coached Canada's women's national team, expressed enthusiasm about rejoining Canada Soccer. 'Having previously worked within the organization, I understand its responsibility in shaping the game nationally while keeping Canada competitive internationally,' he stated, emphasizing the importance of establishing a clear sporting direction through collaboration with various levels of the football community.

The Danish national, who once served as technical director for Denmark's men's team, brings a wealth of international experience to his new role. Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue praised Heiner-Moller's 'diverse global experience' as vital for strengthening the organization's sporting framework in anticipation of post-World Cup growth.

