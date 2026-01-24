Sizzling Showdowns: Athletes Brave the Heat at Australian Open

Players sweated under a blazing sun at the Australian Open on Saturday as temperatures climbed towards a scorching 40 degrees Celsius at Melbourne Park. To beat the heat, play commenced an hour earlier, but conditions were already stifling when women's defending champion Madison Keys took the center court for her match.

Madison Keys, accustomed to the Florida heat, swiftly secured a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Karolina Pliskova in just 75 minutes, embracing the challenging conditions. Jessica Pegula, also hailing from Florida, triumphed over Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva in a quick match, showcasing the Americans' resilience under the sun.

Meanwhile, the Australian Open's extreme heat policy remained vigilant, measuring air temperature, radiation, wind speed, and humidity to ensure player safety. As the tournament advanced, organizers encouraged hydration and sun protection to fans and athletes alike, underscoring the tough yet exhilarating nature of the sport.