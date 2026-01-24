Left Menu

Suryakumar Shines as India Triumphs Against New Zealand

Suryakumar Yadav displayed an impressive range of shots, blasting through his first fifty-plus score in 23 innings, leading India to a resounding victory against New Zealand. Supported by Shivam Dube's quickfire 36, the duo shared an unbeaten stand to chase down the 209-run target during the T20 International match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-01-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 12:38 IST
Mumbai's own Suryakumar Yadav showcased his batting brilliance, achieving his first fifty-plus score after 23 innings, a performance silencing critics just before the T20 World Cup. Batting alongside Shivam Dube, the pair comfortably chased New Zealand's 209-run target.

Dube, batting ahead of Hardik Pandya to maintain a left-right combination, contributed an impactful 18-ball 36, emphasizing the depth of India's batting lineup. Dube also highlighted his bowling skills, claiming the critical wicket of Daryl Mitchell.

Additionally, Ishan Kishan's dynamic 32-ball 76 in his comeback match helped dismantle New Zealand's bowling attack. Dube credited team management's support for his all-round development, underscoring the balanced strengths of the Indian side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

