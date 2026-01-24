Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Over India's Athlete Selection for 2026 Winter Olympics

The Delhi High Court has delayed the selection of two Indian athletes for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina. Cross country skier Manjeet has challenged the decision by the Indian Olympic Association, alleging procedural lapses and conflicts of interest in the selection process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:17 IST
Controversy Unfolds Over India's Athlete Selection for 2026 Winter Olympics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The selection of two Indian athletes for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games has hit a legal snag as the Delhi High Court intervenes just weeks before the event. An ad-hoc committee of the Indian Olympic Association had previously made the selection, but the process has come under scrutiny following a petition.

Cross country skier Manjeet alleged that his higher ranking was overlooked in favor of Stanzin Lundup for the 2026 Winter Olympics. He cited procedural lapses and conflicts of interest in the athlete selection process, critiquing the role of the ad-hoc committee that was formed to oversee the affairs of Ski and Snowboard India.

While India was granted two athlete quotas for the Winter Games, the method by which the spots were allocated is now being questioned. The Ministry of Sports claimed it could not verify the allocation independently and has sought clarification from the Indian Olympic Association.

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026