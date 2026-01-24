Controversy Unfolds Over India's Athlete Selection for 2026 Winter Olympics

The selection of two Indian athletes for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games has hit a legal snag as the Delhi High Court intervenes just weeks before the event. An ad-hoc committee of the Indian Olympic Association had previously made the selection, but the process has come under scrutiny following a petition.

Cross country skier Manjeet alleged that his higher ranking was overlooked in favor of Stanzin Lundup for the 2026 Winter Olympics. He cited procedural lapses and conflicts of interest in the athlete selection process, critiquing the role of the ad-hoc committee that was formed to oversee the affairs of Ski and Snowboard India.

While India was granted two athlete quotas for the Winter Games, the method by which the spots were allocated is now being questioned. The Ministry of Sports claimed it could not verify the allocation independently and has sought clarification from the Indian Olympic Association.