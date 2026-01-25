Zverev Marches On: Chasing a Grand Slam Dream

German tennis star Alexander Zverev is continuing his quest for a first Grand Slam victory, having defeated Francisco Cerundolo in a decisive 6-2 6-4 6-4 match at Melbourne Park. The win advances him to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

Despite previous disappointments in three Grand Slam finals, including last year's defeat to Jannik Sinner, the 28-year-old insists he is focused and satisfied with his current performance. "I'm very happy with the match and the performance," he said.

Zverev's evolution in strategy, incorporating serve-and-volley and drop shots, reflects his pursuit of the finesse demonstrated by the world's top players. Facing either Daniil Medvedev or Learner Tien next, Zverev remains hopeful for a turnaround in his fortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)