Zverev Marches On: Chasing a Grand Slam Dream

Alexander Zverev advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, overpowering Francisco Cerundolo with a straight-set win. Despite past Grand Slam final losses, Zverev aims to clinch his first major title. His improved playstyle and current health condition signify his sharpened focus on achieving victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 14:18 IST
German tennis star Alexander Zverev is continuing his quest for a first Grand Slam victory, having defeated Francisco Cerundolo in a decisive 6-2 6-4 6-4 match at Melbourne Park. The win advances him to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

Despite previous disappointments in three Grand Slam finals, including last year's defeat to Jannik Sinner, the 28-year-old insists he is focused and satisfied with his current performance. "I'm very happy with the match and the performance," he said.

Zverev's evolution in strategy, incorporating serve-and-volley and drop shots, reflects his pursuit of the finesse demonstrated by the world's top players. Facing either Daniil Medvedev or Learner Tien next, Zverev remains hopeful for a turnaround in his fortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

