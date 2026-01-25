Cadillac's Accelerated Ascent: From Newcomers to Contenders in Formula One

Cadillac's entry into Formula One has generated unprecedented interest, with the team receiving a staggering number of applications for their open positions. According to team principal Graeme Lowdon, the General Motors-supported team initially advertised 595 jobs and managed to hire 520 staff by the end of last year.

Among the high-profile recruits are experienced race drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas. The team, aiming to grow its staff to over 1,000, plans to create a formidable presence on the grid. A new manufacturing headquarters is under construction in Indianapolis to support this expansion.

Lowdon emphasized the importance of core values in recruitment, stating that while technical skills can be taught, values are harder to instill. As the team prepares for the season start in Australia, they focus on teamwork and performance, determined to prove themselves as a competitive force in racing.