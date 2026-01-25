Left Menu

Cadillac's Accelerated Ascent: From Newcomers to Contenders in Formula One

Cadillac's Formula One team, backed by General Motors, has rapidly attracted top talent, receiving over 143,000 applications for 595 positions. With plans to expand, they focus on core values and team spirit, aiming to build a respected and competitive racing team. Key recruits include race drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 16:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cadillac's entry into Formula One has generated unprecedented interest, with the team receiving a staggering number of applications for their open positions. According to team principal Graeme Lowdon, the General Motors-supported team initially advertised 595 jobs and managed to hire 520 staff by the end of last year.

Among the high-profile recruits are experienced race drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas. The team, aiming to grow its staff to over 1,000, plans to create a formidable presence on the grid. A new manufacturing headquarters is under construction in Indianapolis to support this expansion.

Lowdon emphasized the importance of core values in recruitment, stating that while technical skills can be taught, values are harder to instill. As the team prepares for the season start in Australia, they focus on teamwork and performance, determined to prove themselves as a competitive force in racing.

