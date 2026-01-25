Manuel Feller Triumphs at Kitzbuehel Slalom Amid Personal Struggles

Austrian skier Manuel Feller has clinched his first World Cup podium of the season, securing a victory at the prestigious Kitzbuehel slalom. Feller outperformed Switzerland's Loic Meillard, who was the leader after the first run, finishing 0.35 seconds ahead over two runs. This marks Feller's seventh career World Cup win and the first Austrian triumph in the Kitzbuehel slalom since Marcel Hirscher's victory in 2017.

Germany's Linus Strasser was third, completing the podium. Feller expressed his relief and joy after enduring a tough start to the season alongside significant personal challenges. "I just kept on fighting as I've always done, and today everything paid off," Feller noted emotionally.

Meillard, despite a strong first run, faltered in the second, depriving him of victory. Norwegian-born Brazilian Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's impressive second run moved him to fourth place. With one slalom event left in Schladming before the Milano Cortina Olympics, the competition intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)