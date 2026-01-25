A New Era in India-EU Relations: Historic Trade Pact to Boost Ties

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar voiced hopes for a transformative summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the European Union's top brass, signaling a potential new chapter in bilateral ties. This summit aims to seal a long-anticipated free trade agreement and build a strategic defense partnership.

Jaishankar's remarks came after his meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. These leaders will attend India's Republic Day events as chief guests and engage in crucial summit talks with PM Modi.

In anticipation of the summit, Jaishankar shared his optimism on social media, highlighting the EU leaders' participation as momentous for India-EU relations. Von der Leyen, speaking earlier at the World Economic Forum, described the impending trade agreement as historic, covering two billion people and nearly a quarter of global GDP.