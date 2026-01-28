Brooks Koepka's Bold Return to PGA Tour: A New Chapter Begins

Brooks Koepka has marked his return to the PGA Tour, notably reaching out to Tiger Woods following his departure from the LIV Golf circuit. Koepka is set to compete at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines this week.

During a news conference in San Diego, Koepka, who once topped the global golf rankings, shared that Woods was his primary contact after he secured his reinstatement. 'Yeah, called him,' Koepka mentioned about consulting Woods, noting the comfort he finds in their conversations.

Koepka, a former world number one, left the breakaway LIV circuit to prioritize family time. Despite an array of experiences navigating between tours, Koepka reported no regrets and expressed enthusiasm for his future on the PGA circuit.

