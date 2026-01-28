Olympic Tensions Rise Over ICE Presence in Italy
ICE's involvement in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Italy has sparked controversy due to their recent actions in the U.S. Despite assurances of a non-enforcement role, Italian politicians and citizens express concern over U.S. agents' presence, highlighting issues of international image and governance.
The deployment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy has ignited a political debate. The agency, criticized for its enforcement actions in the U.S., is set to support U.S. State Department officials at the Milano Cortina Games.
While the ICE's role is limited to risk assessment of transnational criminal activities under Italian authority, local politicians remain wary. Milan's mayor labeled the agency unfavorably, prompting reassurances from Italy's interior ministry that ICE agents will only operate within diplomatic confines.
The Italian government is working to calm the situation, with meetings between U.S. and Italian officials. Despite these diplomatic efforts, local opposition parties and trade unions are planning public protests against the ICE presence during the Games.
