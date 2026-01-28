Tensions Rise: ICE at Olympics, NFL Shake-ups, and More

In a surprising move generating political backlash, U.S. ICE agents' participation in protecting American delegations at the Winter Olympics in Italy has sparked criticism. This controversy follows recent incidents involving ICE and Border Patrol agents.

The Denver Broncos have dismissed offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, following their underwhelming performance in the AFC Championship game. Despite showing promise in past seasons, Lombardi's strategies couldn't bolster the team's offense this year.

In the world of tennis, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka pushed through the heat to reach the semi-finals at the Australian Open, while golfer Brooks Koepka prepares for a PGA Tour revival, having departed from LIV Golf with no regrets.

(With inputs from agencies.)