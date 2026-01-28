U.S. Women's Soccer Shines in Dominant Win Against Chile

In an impressive display, the United States women's soccer team secured a 5-0 victory against Chile, highlighted by Croix Bethune, Jameese Joseph, and Emily Sams scoring their first international goals.

Coach Emma Hayes opted for a fresh lineup at UC Santa Barbara, allowing lesser-experienced players to shine. Bethune, representing Washington Spirit, initiated the scoring, followed by Joseph and Sams, each cementing their place with early goals.

Despite the inexperienced squad, Hayes praised their maturity and performance, expressing confidence as they prepare for major tournaments, including the SheBelieves Cup and Women's World Cup qualifiers.

