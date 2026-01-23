Left Menu

Trinity Rodman Secures Future with Washington Spirit Amidst NWSL Salary Cap Controversy

Trinity Rodman, an Olympic gold medalist and one of the NWSL's biggest stars, has signed a three-year contract with the Washington Spirit. This move ends speculation about her future and highlights ongoing debates over the NWSL's salary cap and its impact on player retention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-01-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 09:24 IST
Forward Trinity Rodman has signed a new three-year contract with the Washington Spirit, putting an end to months of speculation about her future in the National Women's Soccer League. Her decision comes amid ongoing criticism of the league's salary cap, which some argue restricts teams from attracting and retaining top talent.

Rodman, at just 23, has already made a significant impact in the league and will remain in the U.S. despite offers from European teams. The NWSL's salary cap rules had initially led to the rejection of her multi-year deal, sparking a grievance from the players' association.

To address these concerns, the NWSL introduced a new 'High Impact Player' rule allowing extra budget for key players. Meanwhile, Rodman continues to train with the U.S. national team, preparing for upcoming matches against Paraguay and Chile, adding to her impressive international record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

