Uini Atonio Forced to Retire After Cardiac Incident
Uini Atonio, a prominent France international rugby player, has retired due to a cardiac incident. After hospitalization in La Rochelle, Atonio's condition is stable, but he will not return to playing. Atonio's significant achievements include the Six Nations title and Champions Cup victories with La Rochelle.
France international rugby player Uini Atonio has been forced into retirement following a cardiac incident, according to his club La Rochelle. The 35-year-old tighthead prop remains in hospital under observation after being admitted with suspected heart problems.
La Rochelle confirmed that Atonio will undergo a lengthy convalescence, making it clear that he cannot continue his playing career. Initially selected for France's Six Nations opener against Ireland, Atonio was ruled out ahead of the match without a public reason until now.
Throughout his career, Atonio earned 68 caps for France, capturing the Six Nations title in 2022 and 2025, and contributing to La Rochelle's Champions Cup victories in 2022 and 2023. His last appearance was against Harlequins in January.
