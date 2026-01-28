Bajrang Dal Imposter Arrested for Highway Robbery
A man was arrested in Rajasthan for allegedly robbing two individuals on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The suspect, Faiz Mohammad, was accused of posing as a Bajrang Dal member, assaulting the victims, and stealing their phones and cash. Police are investigating and searching for other suspects involved.
A Rajasthan man is under arrest for allegedly staging a robbery on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The suspect, identified as Faiz Mohammad, purportedly claimed to be associated with Bajrang Dal, attacking and robbing two travelers, Raju and Dilshad, in Haryana's Nuh district.
The incident occurred when their vehicle broke down near the Ghata Shamshabad toll plaza. While awaiting assistance, they were accosted by a group of four to five individuals in a Bolero camper, who assaulted them and confiscated their mobile phones along with Rs 17,000 cash. An additional Rs 5,000 was taken in a forced online transaction.
Following a police investigation aided by CCTV footage, Faiz Mohammad was apprehended. Authorities are actively pursuing the remaining suspects with hopes to make further arrests. Recovered items from Mohammad include a mobile phone, two SIM cards, a wristwatch, and Rs 170 in cash.
