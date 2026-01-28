Left Menu

Bajrang Dal Imposter Arrested for Highway Robbery

A man was arrested in Rajasthan for allegedly robbing two individuals on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The suspect, Faiz Mohammad, was accused of posing as a Bajrang Dal member, assaulting the victims, and stealing their phones and cash. Police are investigating and searching for other suspects involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:41 IST
Bajrang Dal Imposter Arrested for Highway Robbery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Rajasthan man is under arrest for allegedly staging a robbery on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The suspect, identified as Faiz Mohammad, purportedly claimed to be associated with Bajrang Dal, attacking and robbing two travelers, Raju and Dilshad, in Haryana's Nuh district.

The incident occurred when their vehicle broke down near the Ghata Shamshabad toll plaza. While awaiting assistance, they were accosted by a group of four to five individuals in a Bolero camper, who assaulted them and confiscated their mobile phones along with Rs 17,000 cash. An additional Rs 5,000 was taken in a forced online transaction.

Following a police investigation aided by CCTV footage, Faiz Mohammad was apprehended. Authorities are actively pursuing the remaining suspects with hopes to make further arrests. Recovered items from Mohammad include a mobile phone, two SIM cards, a wristwatch, and Rs 170 in cash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026