Final Farewell: A Nation's Healing from Gaza Captivity

Ran Gvili, the last Israeli captive recovered from Gaza, was laid to rest on Wednesday during a somber funeral attended by hundreds. The ceremony, marked by poignant eulogies, brought closure to a chapter described as immensely painful by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gvili, a 24-year-old off-duty police officer, was killed in a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. His remains were returned to Israeli authorities by the Islamic Jihad group. Gvili's burial is seen as significant, representing the finality of the hostage crisis and serving as a symbol of national healing for Israel.

The attack that took Gvili's life was the bloodiest against Jews since the Holocaust, spurring a war in Gaza. An October deal, involving the exchange of prisoners, facilitated the return of hostages and marked the start of a new phase in the conflict as the Rafah border with Egypt reopens.

(With inputs from agencies.)