Shivam Dube's Blazing Knock Falls Short in T20I Showdown

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube's explosive innings was not enough to prevent a 50-run defeat against New Zealand in the fourth T20I. Dube's growth as a batter is evident, with significant improvements against pace attacks. Despite the loss, his performance is a hopeful sign for India's T20 World Cup campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:34 IST
Shivam Dube in action. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling display of cricket prowess, Indian cricketer Shivam Dube's aggressive innings were in vain as India succumbed to a 50-run defeat against New Zealand in the fourth T20I match in Vizag on Wednesday. Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel acknowledged Dube's notable improvement against fast bowlers, highlighting how Dube has overcome his previous struggles with short-pitched balls—a weakness that once plagued his batting.

Parthiv Patel elaborated on Dube's progress, stating, "Two years ago, fast bowlers exploited Dube's weakness with short-pitched deliveries. Today, he has refined his game significantly, becoming a key contributor for India, especially in T20 cricket, where he excels against both spin and pace. His knock against New Zealand—reaching a rapid fifty in just 15 balls—showcased his ability to demolish bowling attacks."

Dube further demonstrated his prowess by scoring 65 off just 23 balls, a performance laced with seven sixes and three boundaries, which rescued India from a precarious position. During the series, Dube has accumulated 110 runs with an impressive strike rate of 244.44. His all-round skills have been on display, as he also claimed three wickets at an average of 19.66, underscoring his value to the Indian team. (ANI)

