Djokovic and Sinner: A Generational Clash at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is prepared to take on Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals of the Australian Open, eyeing his 11th title and a chance to surpass Margaret Court's Grand Slam record. The tennis scene anticipates a thrilling generational showdown at this prestigious tournament.

St. John's recorded a strong victory over Butler, extending their win streak to seven games. The Red Storm honored Rick Pitino's 900th career win before securing their fourth double-digit victory in the Big East.

In other sports news, Chris O'Leary joins the Chargers as defensive coordinator, Eli Manning misses his Hall of Fame opportunity again, and President Trump defends Bill Belichick after a Hall of Fame induction snub. LA Mayor Bass urges the White House to welcome World Cup visitors amid immigration enforcement concerns.