Left Menu

Jason Gillispie Returns as Head Coach for New PSL Franchise Kingsmen Hyderabad

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillispie has been appointed as the head coach for the new Pakistan Super League franchise, Kingsmen Hyderabad. Owned by U.S.-based Pakistani businessman Fawad Sarwar, the team aims for strong performance and renovations at Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad for PSL 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hialeah | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:19 IST
Jason Gillispie Returns as Head Coach for New PSL Franchise Kingsmen Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • United States

Jason Gillispie, the former Australian pacer, is making a return to Pakistan cricket as head coach of the new Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Kingsmen Hyderabad. This appointment comes after Gillispie's exit from his role with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in late 2024.

Fawad Sarwar, the franchise owner and a Pakistani businessman based in the United States, confirmed Gillispie's position, highlighting his trust in Australian coaching expertise. Sarwar has positioned Grant Bradburn and Craig White as assistant coaches, and he is focused on assembling a competitive team roster ahead of the PSL 11 auctions on February 11.

The Kingsmen Hyderabad franchise, bought for Rs 175,000 crore, also has ambitions off the field, with plans to upgrade the Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad as their home ground. Sarwar, who also manages cricket interests in the U.S., expressed his excitement about achieving PSL victory and collaborating with the PCB for stadium renovations.

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026