Jason Gillispie Returns as Head Coach for New PSL Franchise Kingsmen Hyderabad

Jason Gillispie, the former Australian pacer, is making a return to Pakistan cricket as head coach of the new Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Kingsmen Hyderabad. This appointment comes after Gillispie's exit from his role with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in late 2024.

Fawad Sarwar, the franchise owner and a Pakistani businessman based in the United States, confirmed Gillispie's position, highlighting his trust in Australian coaching expertise. Sarwar has positioned Grant Bradburn and Craig White as assistant coaches, and he is focused on assembling a competitive team roster ahead of the PSL 11 auctions on February 11.

The Kingsmen Hyderabad franchise, bought for Rs 175,000 crore, also has ambitions off the field, with plans to upgrade the Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad as their home ground. Sarwar, who also manages cricket interests in the U.S., expressed his excitement about achieving PSL victory and collaborating with the PCB for stadium renovations.