Bengaluru Ace: The International Golf Series Tees Up for a Grand Return

The highly anticipated International Series will once again grace Indian soil as it returns to Bengaluru's Prestige Golfshire Club from October 8-11, 2026. Backed by LIV Golf, this event marks the tournament's second visit to India, following a remarkable debut in 2025.

The Bengaluru stop is the fifth on a global nine-event calendar, which kicks off in Japan and includes prestigious venues across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Local fans can expect to see top-notch players like Joaquín Niemann, Paul Casey, and home favorite Anirban Lahiri in action alongside Bryson DeChambeau and other international stars.

LIV Golf EVP Ross Hallett emphasized the growth and competitiveness of the Series, promising continued investment and collaboration with national partners. As the International Series continues to scale, it offers players the chance to qualify for the LIV Golf League and participate in world-class competitions for higher stakes.