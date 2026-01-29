Manipal Hospital Whitefield: Pioneering Comprehensive Athlete Care

Manipal Hospital Whitefield has taken a significant stride in Sports Medicine with the inauguration of its new Department of Sports & Exercise Science. The department, a multidisciplinary initiative, aims to offer comprehensive care to athletes of all levels, from recreational to elite, by integrating various facets of Sports Medicine, including surgery, rehabilitation, nutrition, performance optimization, and more.

The launch event featured prominent figures such as Mr. Arnab Mondal, Zonal Director, and Dr. Chaitanya Pathania, Cluster Director, along with renowned medical specialists like Dr. (Prof) Ayyappan V Nair, who emphasized the importance of non-surgical treatments for sports injuries. Nearly 80% of these injuries can be resolved conservatively, focusing on holistic recovery and long-term health.

The hospital also introduced the Athlete Privilege Program, which provides improved access to sports healthcare. With this initiative, Manipal Hospital aims to be the go-to health partner for the expanding athlete community in Bengaluru, offering sport-specific injury management and performance support across disciplines like swimming, football, and running.

(With inputs from agencies.)