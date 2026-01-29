Grunting Controversy Ignites Sabalenka's Victory Path

Aryna Sabalenka, the world's top-ranked tennis player, found unexpected motivation after a controversial hindrance call during her Australian Open semi-final against Elina Svitolina. The incident, sparked by Sabalenka's grunting during a rally, was perceived by the umpire as interference, awarding the point to Svitolina.

The call initially incensed Sabalenka, who demanded a review but ultimately saw her appeal rejected. Despite the disruption, she redirected her frustration into fierce gameplay, securing a 6-2, 6-3 victory to reach her fourth consecutive Australian Open final.

Sabalenka is set to face Elena Rybakina, a powerful contender, in the final. This match will reignite their rivalry from the previous Australian Open, where Sabalenka claimed her first Grand Slam title after a hard-fought match. Anticipation builds as the two heavyweights prepare to battle for the title once more.