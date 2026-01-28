Left Menu

Elena Rybakina Shines in Australian Open Upset

Elena Rybakina defeated Iga Swiatek in the Australian Open quarter-finals, winning 7-5, 6-1. The fifth seed will face either Jessica Pegula or Amanda Anisimov in the semi-finals. Despite Swiatek's strong start, Rybakina maintained her composure, breaking Swiatek's serve multiple times to secure victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 08:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 08:13 IST
Elena Rybakina, the fifth seed in the Australian Open, showcased her prowess by defeating six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park. Rybakina, who won 7-5, 6-1, impressed with her dominant second set performance.

Swiatek kicked off with a strong start, capitalizing on Rybakina's second serves, but the resilience of the Kazakh player quickly nullified Swiatek's early advantage. Both athletes held firm on their serves until Rybakina seized the opening set when Swiatek faltered by firing into the net.

Capitalizing on Swiatek's mounting frustrations, Rybakina continued to break her opponent's serve in the second set. With a powerful forehand into the corner, she swiftly advanced, leaving Swiatek questioning a critical line call before bowing out of the tournament.

