Young Prodigy Rhythm Sangwan Aims High with Idol Jitu Rai By Her Side

Rhythm Sangwan, a promising young shooter, finds inspiration from her idol, Jitu Rai, in the Indian shooting team's coaching setup. As she prepares for a packed 2026 shooting calendar, Sangwan focuses on process amid tough competition, drawing lessons from past experiences and major achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:20 IST
Rhythm Sangwan
  • Country:
  • India

Young shooting sensation Rhythm Sangwan is drawing significant inspiration from her idol, Jitu Rai, now part of the Indian shooting team's coaching setup. Rai's inclusion has been a huge positive for Sangwan, as she prepares to navigate a competitive landscape ahead of a busy 2026 season.

The upcoming year is packed with international events, including the prestigious Asian Championship on home soil and the Asian Games in Japan. Sangwan, who has already made her mark with medals in various championships, is focusing intently on her process. 'Focus on the process, and the results will follow,' she emphasized.

Despite the pressures of competing at home and maintaining expectations, Sangwan demonstrates a calm resolve, equipped with lessons learned from past events like her Olympic debut and record-breaking performances. The addition of renowned athlete-coaches Jaspal Rana and Jitu Rai has further boosted the team's morale, with Sangwan expressing optimism for her future endeavors.

