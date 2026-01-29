Young Prodigy Rhythm Sangwan Aims High with Idol Jitu Rai By Her Side

Young shooting sensation Rhythm Sangwan is drawing significant inspiration from her idol, Jitu Rai, now part of the Indian shooting team's coaching setup. Rai's inclusion has been a huge positive for Sangwan, as she prepares to navigate a competitive landscape ahead of a busy 2026 season.

The upcoming year is packed with international events, including the prestigious Asian Championship on home soil and the Asian Games in Japan. Sangwan, who has already made her mark with medals in various championships, is focusing intently on her process. 'Focus on the process, and the results will follow,' she emphasized.

Despite the pressures of competing at home and maintaining expectations, Sangwan demonstrates a calm resolve, equipped with lessons learned from past events like her Olympic debut and record-breaking performances. The addition of renowned athlete-coaches Jaspal Rana and Jitu Rai has further boosted the team's morale, with Sangwan expressing optimism for her future endeavors.