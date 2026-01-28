International Shooting Sport Federation's 'B' Coaches Course Strengthens India's Shooting Coaching Ecosystem

In a significant milestone for India's shooting sports landscape, 55 coaches were awarded diplomas at the completion of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) 'B' Coaches Course. The initiative seeks to fortify the country's coaching expertise in shooting.

The course was spearheaded by the ISSF Academy's Director, Vesa Nissinen, who also serves as President of the Finnish Shooting Federation. It brought together a wide-ranging faculty of international and Indian experts to provide a multi-disciplinary learning experience.

Nationwide, a variety of experts, including two-time Olympian Sanjeev Rajput and Italy's national coach Davide Secondi, delivered sessions. NRAI Secretary General Pawankumar Singh emphasized the course's potential impact on future athlete development.

(With inputs from agencies.)