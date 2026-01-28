Left Menu

International Shooting Sport Federation's 'B' Coaches Course Strengthens India's Shooting Coaching Ecosystem

The ISSF 'B' Coaches Course concluded with 55 coaches earning diplomas in an effort to enhance India’s shooting coaching landscape. Led by Vesa Nissinen and featuring experts like Sanjeev Rajput and Davide Secondi, the course covered a wide range of coaching facets, from technical skills to athlete management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:01 IST
International Shooting Sport Federation's 'B' Coaches Course Strengthens India's Shooting Coaching Ecosystem
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone for India's shooting sports landscape, 55 coaches were awarded diplomas at the completion of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) 'B' Coaches Course. The initiative seeks to fortify the country's coaching expertise in shooting.

The course was spearheaded by the ISSF Academy's Director, Vesa Nissinen, who also serves as President of the Finnish Shooting Federation. It brought together a wide-ranging faculty of international and Indian experts to provide a multi-disciplinary learning experience.

Nationwide, a variety of experts, including two-time Olympian Sanjeev Rajput and Italy's national coach Davide Secondi, delivered sessions. NRAI Secretary General Pawankumar Singh emphasized the course's potential impact on future athlete development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026