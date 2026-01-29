Left Menu

RCB Eyes Strong Finish as UPW Battles for Survival in WPL 2026

In the Women's Premier League 2026, RCB will field first against UPW in Vadodara. RCB aims to recover from recent losses, while UPW must win both remaining matches to advance. Strategies hinge on tactical gameplay, with Mandhana emphasizing simplicity and tactical nous. Pooja Vastrakar makes her comeback for RCB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:22 IST
RCB players in action during a WPL match (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial Women's Premier League 2026 match held at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) led by Smriti Mandhana won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Meg Lanning-led UP Warriorz (UPW). This fixture marks the 18th game of the season and holds significant stakes for both teams.

RCB, already secured a spot in the playoffs, is eager to overcome the disappointment of two back-to-back losses and conclude their league stage positively. Conversely, the UP Warriorz find themselves at the bottom of the standings, having secured only two victories. For them, victory in their two remaining matches is imperative, along with hoping for the Gujarat Giants to defeat Mumbai Indians, to keep playoff aspirations alive.

Mandhana emphasized the need for tactical discipline over emotional play, advocating for strategic bowling in optimal areas. RCB's lineup sees Pooja Vastrakar replacing Gautami Naik, marking Vastrakar's return after a year off. With a good pitch to bat on, RCB aims for a solid finish to the league stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

