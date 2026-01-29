Thrilling Day 1 Performances Shine in Ranji Trophy Matches

Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy unfolded with riveting performances across matches. Delhi opener Sanat Sangwan impressed with a lone-warrior century, propelling Delhi to a competitive 221. Meanwhile, Hyderabad's right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj decimated Chhattisgarh's batting lineup with a remarkable four-wicket haul, leaving them at 283 all out.

In a compelling encounter between Vidarbha and Uttar Pradesh, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel starred with a crucial 96-run knock, setting Uttar Pradesh at 237 in their innings. Vidarbha's skipper Harsh Dubey caught the eye, claiming a stunning six-wicket haul, restricting Uttar Pradesh's batting charge.

The matches continued to captivate as Punjab managed 303/9 with solid contributions from opener Abhijeet Garg and captain Uday Saharan. Karnataka's Prasidh Krishna and company shared the spoils with crucial breakthroughs. Equally exciting, Maharashtra's Rajvardhan Hangargekar secured a five-wicket haul, effectively containing Madhya Pradesh to 187.

