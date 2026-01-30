Day two of Ice Hockey League season 3 delivers big wins, record moments

Day two of the Ice Hockey League Season 3 saw dominant performances, quick-fire goals, and a rekindling of old rivalries as teams settled into the rhythm of the League at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium, Leh. Maryul Spawo delivered a commanding performance against United Nubra, registering a comprehensive 5-1 victory. Spawo wasted no time asserting control, with Jigmet opening the scoring in the very first minute of the game.

The momentum continued through the game, led by the Stanzin trio. Stanzin Stanba struck twice, while Stanzin Tundup and Stanzin Odan added one goal each to consolidate Spawo's lead. United Nubra managed to pull one back in the closing moments through Temat Dorjay, but the outcome remained firmly in Spawo's favour, as per a press release. Defending Champions Kangs Sing once again emerged as the standout side of the day, putting in a dominant display against Shakar Chiktan Royals with a high-scoring 12-5 victory. Kangs Sing's Captain Karma Rigyal Stein and forward Stanzin Phuntsog led from the front, finishing the game with four goals each. Sonam Wangail contributed two goals, while Dorje Gyaltsan and Tsering Lhundup also found the net, underlining Kangs Sing's attacking depth. Despite a spirited effort from the Royals, led by a hat-trick from captain Sabir Shah and additional goals from Sobir Hussain and Hamid Khan, Kangs Sing's relentless pressure proved decisive.

In the women's game of the day, Sham Eagles secured their maiden win of the season with a disciplined 4-0 victory over Shakar Chiktan Queens. Padma Desal and Tashi Dolkar were instrumental, scoring two goals each, while the Eagles' defence held firm throughout the game to deny the Queens any clear opportunities on goal. The result marked a confident statement from Sham Eagles as the women's competition continues to gather momentum. One of the fastest-paced games of the league unfolded in the clash between Changthang Shans and Purig Warriors, where the quickest goal of the season was recorded. Purig's Sujat Ali found the net within 15 seconds. Changthang Shans responded through goals from Chamba Tsetan, who scored twice, Rigzin Chosphel, and Rinchen Gurmet to build a four-goal tally. Purig Warriors kept the contest alive with goals from Villayat Ali, who scored twice, alongside contributions from Sujat Ali, captain Sajjad Hussain, Kacho Shamshad, and Nawaz Ali. The game concluded with Purig Warriors edging ahead by a two-goal margin in a thrilling 6-4 finish.

The day concluded with Humas Warriors taking a 2-1 lead against Sham Wolves. While the Wolves were the first to score, with Urgain Chosjor executing a well-placed wrist shot, Humas took the lead with Mohd Issa and Mohd Ibrahim with a smooth tap-in and a strong wrist-flick. The last period saw relentless attacks and strong defences, but the score remained unchanged, ending with the game going in Humas' favour A structured developmental platform, the Ice Hockey League, sponsored by Royal Enfield, provides young and emerging players consistent game exposure within a competitive league format, helping ease the transition from training to professional gameplay. Beyond the ice, the league continues to serve as a vibrant community touchpoint, drawing over 1,200 spectators on the second day and throughout the day as families, local supporters, and players gather to watch, cheer, and connect around the sport.

The momentum will continue over the weekend (Saturday, 31 January 2026), with the debutants, Kharu Falcons and Kharu Queens, playing against Changla Blasters and Humas Queens. Changthang Shans will play Humas Warriors in the second half, and the day will conclude with Kangs Sing facing Maryul Spawo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)