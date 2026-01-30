Manpreet says he sought rest, dismisses disciplinary speculation

Left Menu

After a fantastic HIL, where my team Ranchi Royals played d final, Coach spoke to me informed of his decision to allow me this much-needed rest. The 33-year-old India midfielder said the break would help him recharge.

Former India hockey captain Manpreet Singh on Friday said he had sought some time away from the sport to rest and spend time with family, dismissing speculation that he was dropped on disciplinary grounds. Speculation had surfaced after the two-time Olympic bronze medallist was omitted from the core group of 33 probables for the first time in 15 years, following reports that he had indulged in the abuse of a recreational drug during the tour of South Africa in December last year. However, Manpreet took to social media on Friday to clarify that the decision was taken to allow him time off to re-energise. ''Since the Paris Olympics, it's been non-stop hockey for me. Back-to-back tournaments, across Asia, Europe, Australia and South Africa,'' Manpreet wrote on 'X'. ''Last year, my wife Illi and I were blessed with my second baby girl. With all the camps and tournaments lined up one after another... ''After a fantastic HIL, where my team Ranchi Royals played d final, Coach spoke to me & informed of his decision to allow me this much-needed rest.'' The 33-year-old India midfielder said the break would help him recharge. ''While this short break will allow me time with fam, it will also help me recharge mentally & comeback stronger for d team. ''I thank @TheHockeyIndia and Coach for allowing me this short break and I wish the Indian Team best of luck for their Pro League,'' he added. Hockey India on Thursday announced the list of probables, which also excluded forward Dilpreet Singh and goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak. The Pro League season will begin next month in Rourkela. Manpreet had co-captained Ranchi Royals to the Hockey India League final, where his performances drew praise. He is also one match away from equalling Dilip Tirkey's record of 412 caps for India. The India leg of the upcoming FIH Pro League will be held in Rourkela from February 10-15, with the hosts facing Argentina in their opening match on February 11.

