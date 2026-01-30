Left Menu

India U-19 team interacts with Tendulkar ahead of crucial Pak clash in World Cup

The India U-19 team, currently playing in the ongoing U-19 World Cup, had a virtual interaction with batting great Sachin Tendulkar ahead of their crucial Super Six clash against Pakistan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 22:13 IST
India U-19 team interacts with Tendulkar ahead of crucial Pak clash in World Cup
  • Country:
  • India

The India U-19 team, currently playing in the ongoing U-19 World Cup, had a virtual interaction with batting great Sachin Tendulkar ahead of their crucial Super Six clash against Pakistan. With England sealing their semifinal spot with a win over New Zealand on Friday, Sunday's clash between India and Pakistan has taken on added significance, with only one team set to advance to the knockout stage from Super Six Group B. ''In what was an invaluable experience, the next generation got insights and perspectives on the important ingredients for success and longevity in an ever evolving sport,'' BCCI said in a post on 'X' along with pictures of the virtual meet. The interaction was ''not just limited to technical skills and remaining fit but also the importance of staying focused, disciplined, humble and rooted in success,'' it added. Tendulkar holds the record for playing in the most ICC Cricket World Cups (1992–2011), during which he set the all-time record for total runs scored with 2,278 in 45 matches. He is the only player to appear in six World Cup tournaments, finishing his career by winning the 2011 edition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026