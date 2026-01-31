Cricket-Injured Cummins out of T20 World Cup, Dwarshuis in Australia squad  

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins was ruled out ‌on Saturday for next month's Twenty20 World Cup with a back ⁠injury, and Ben Dwarshuis will replace him for the global showpiece. Cummins featured in just one ​of the five Ashes tests against England, ‍but Australia kept him in the provisional World Cup squad hoping for his availability in the Super ⁠Eight ‌stage of ⁠the tournament to be played in India and Sri ‍Lanka.

The Mitchell Marsh-led side are currently playing ​a three-match T20 series in Pakistan as part ⁠of their preparation for the World Cup. Australia World ⁠Cup squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis, ⁠Tim David, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Dwarshuis, Glenn Maxwell, ⁠Cameron ‌Green, Matthew Renshaw, Nathan Ellis, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

