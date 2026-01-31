Cricket-Injured Cummins out of T20 World Cup, Dwarshuis in Australia squad
Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins was ruled out on Saturday for next month's Twenty20 World Cup with a back injury, and Ben Dwarshuis will replace him for the global showpiece. Cummins featured in just one of the five Ashes tests against England, but Australia kept him in the provisional World Cup squad hoping for his availability in the Super Eight stage of the tournament to be played in India and Sri Lanka.
The Mitchell Marsh-led side are currently playing a three-match T20 series in Pakistan as part of their preparation for the World Cup. Australia World Cup squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Dwarshuis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Renshaw, Nathan Ellis, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
