Alpine skiing-Vonn misses final super-G before Olympics after downhill crash

U.S. Alpine ski great Lindsey Vonn has ‌ruled herself out of the final women's World Cup super-G before ⁠the Milano Cortina Olympics on Saturday after injuring her knee in a downhill crash. The 41-year-old was taken ​to hospital on Friday after falling in ‍a race that was then cancelled due to the weather conditions.

The 2010 gold medallist said afterwards that her ⁠dream of ‌an ⁠Olympic comeback was not over. "Unfortunately I won't be able to ‍race today...wishing all my teammates a great race," ​Vonn posted on Instagram.

"Thank you for all of ⁠the love and support I have received. Means the world ⁠to me. Doing my best right now..." The first training run for the February 8 ⁠women's Olympic downhill is scheduled for Wednesday.

Vonn had been ⁠on ‌the start list for Saturday's super-G with bib number 15.

