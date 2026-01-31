Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Vonn misses final super-G before Olympics after downhill crash

U.S. Alpine ski great Lindsey Vonn has ‌ruled herself out of the final women's World Cup super-G before ⁠the Milano Cortina Olympics on Saturday after injuring her knee in a downhill crash. Doing my best right now..." The first training run for the February 8 ⁠women's Olympic downhill is scheduled for Wednesday. Vonn had been ⁠on ‌the start list for Saturday's super-G with bib number 15.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 15:15 IST
Alpine skiing-Vonn misses final super-G before Olympics after downhill crash

U.S. Alpine ski great Lindsey Vonn has ‌ruled herself out of the final women's World Cup super-G before ⁠the Milano Cortina Olympics on Saturday after injuring her knee in a downhill crash. The 41-year-old was taken ​to hospital on Friday after falling in ‍a race that was then cancelled due to the weather conditions.

The 2010 gold medallist said afterwards that her ⁠dream of ‌an ⁠Olympic comeback was not over. "Unfortunately I won't be able to ‍race today...wishing all my teammates a great race," ​Vonn posted on Instagram.

"Thank you for all of ⁠the love and support I have received. Means the world ⁠to me. Doing my best right now..." The first training run for the February 8 ⁠women's Olympic downhill is scheduled for Wednesday.

Vonn had been ⁠on ‌the start list for Saturday's super-G with bib number 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026